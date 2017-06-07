UPDATE 2-Home Capital to get C$2 bln loan from Berkshire Hathaway
* Berkshire Hathaway to buy C$400 mln of Home Capital's shares
June 7 Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp :
* WABTEC signs contract worth $22 million to provide PTC equipment/services for BRC
* Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies - signed a contract worth about $22 million to design, install, test and commission positive train control
* Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp - contract is expected to be completed in 2018.
* Co to design, install, test & commission ptc for Belt Railway Company of Chicago (BRC) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says signs contract with Weizmann Forex to offer Western Union money transfer services in India Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Georgina Prodhan)
* PRESS RELEASE SBM OFFSHORE AWARDED TURNKEY AND LEASE AND OPERATE CONTRACTS FOR THE EXXONMOBIL LIZA FPSO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)