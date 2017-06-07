June 7 Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp :

* Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies - signed a contract worth about $22 million to design, install, test and commission positive train control

* Co to design, install, test & commission ptc for Belt Railway Company of Chicago (BRC)