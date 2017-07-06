UK, Norway to lift ban on offshore flights of 2 Super Puma helicopters
LONDON, July 7 Britain and Norway plan to lift a ban on offshore flights using two types of Super Puma helicopters, 17 months after a fatal crash in Norway.
July 6 WACKER NEUSON SE:
* DGAP-ADHOC: WACKER NEUSON SE: KRAMER AND JOHN DEERE AGREE TO FORM A STRATEGIC ALLIANCE FOR AGRICULTURAL EQUIPMENT
* LONG-TERM SALES COLLABORATION FOR AGRICULTURAL EQUIPMENT
* TO STRENGTHEN THIS LONG-TERM STRATEGIC COLLABORATION, JOHN DEERE PLANS TO BECOME A SHAREHOLDER IN KRAMER-WERKE GMBH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, July 7 Britain and Norway plan to lift a ban on offshore flights using two types of Super Puma helicopters, 17 months after a fatal crash in Norway.
AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France, July 7 Total's chief executive Patrick Pouyanne said on Friday he had not given up on the idea of keeping Britain in the European Union.
SPIELBERG, Austria, July 7 Formula One title contender Lewis Hamilton will have a five-place grid penalty for Sunday's Austrian Grand Prix after his car required an unscheduled gearbox change, Mercedes said on Friday.