BRIEF-Thoma Bravo acquires Continuum, a leading remote monitoring and management (RMM) company
May 2 Waddell & Reed Financial Inc
* Waddell & reed financial, inc. Reports first quarter results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.39
* Q1 revenue $287 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Waddell & reed financial inc - operating revenues of $287 million during q1 of 2017 declined 2% sequentially
* Waddell & reed financial - march 31, 2017 assets under management were $81 billion, increasing 1% during quarter, but declined 15% compared to march 31, 2016
* Waddell & reed financial inc - average assets under management were $81 billion during current quarter, compared to $82 billion during prior quarter
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.42, revenue view $284.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Hamad port bustling with shipments of food, building materials
* China Finance Online reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results