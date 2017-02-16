Bulsatcom set to launch Bulgaria's first communications satellite
SOFIA, June 16 Bulgarian telecoms company Bulsatcom said it plans to launch the Balkan country's first geostationary communications satellite on Monday in a $235 million project.
Feb 16 Wadi Kom Ombo for Land Reclamation Co
* H1 net profit EGP 1.7 million versus EGP 1.5 million year ago
* H1 net operating revenue EGP 14.1 million versus EGP 34.2 million year ago Source: (bit.ly/2kMyo0v) Further company coverage:
* Says unit buys 75 percent stake in HNA-AEP REIT Management PTE Ltd for S$34.75 million ($25.11 million) in order to manage HNA Commercial REIT
* India's Au Small Finance Bank Ltd IPO opens June 28, closes June 30