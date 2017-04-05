April 5 Wageworks Inc:

* On April 4 co entered into a second amended and restated credit agreement by and among co, guarantors & lenders - sec filing

* Credit agreement amends and restates company's existing amended and restated credit agreement, dated as of june 5, 2015

* Credit agreement provides for a $400.0 million revolving credit facility, with a $15.0 million letter of credit subfacility

* Wageworks-Credit agreement has increase option for co to arrange with existing lenders &/or new lenders to provide up to $100.0 million in additional commitments