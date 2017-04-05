BRIEF-First Data Corp enters into a 2017 june joinder relating to its credit agreement
* First Data Corp - entered into a 2017 june joinder relating to its credit agreement, dated as of september 24, 2007 -sec filing
April 5 Wageworks Inc:
* On April 4 co entered into a second amended and restated credit agreement by and among co, guarantors & lenders - sec filing
* Credit agreement amends and restates company's existing amended and restated credit agreement, dated as of june 5, 2015
* Credit agreement provides for a $400.0 million revolving credit facility, with a $15.0 million letter of credit subfacility
* Wageworks-Credit agreement has increase option for co to arrange with existing lenders &/or new lenders to provide up to $100.0 million in additional commitments Source text (bit.ly/2na3ODg) Further company coverage:
* Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd announces unregistered common share offering
* Home capital announces agreements to settle OSC and class action matters