June 29 Wah Ha Realty Co Ltd :

* Board proposed a final dividend of HK11 cents per share and a special dividend of HK12 cents per share

* FY ‍revenue hk$23.7 million versus HK$46.8 million

* Group's profit attributable to equity holders was HK$77.3 million, representing an increase of about 18.3% from 2016

* Fy profit attributable HK$77.3 million versus HK$65.4 mln