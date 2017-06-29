BRIEF-Starhill Global Reit says Sg Reit (Sa) Sub- Trust secured loan facility
June 30 Starhill Global Real Estate Investment Trust-
June 29 Wah Ha Realty Co Ltd :
* Board proposed a final dividend of HK11 cents per share and a special dividend of HK12 cents per share
* FY revenue hk$23.7 million versus HK$46.8 million
* Group's profit attributable to equity holders was HK$77.3 million, representing an increase of about 18.3% from 2016
* Fy profit attributable HK$77.3 million versus HK$65.4 mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* REG-ENTRA ASA : NEW LEASE CONTRACT WITH BÆRUM MUNICIPALITY IN SANDVIKA
* Says its investment unit plans to invest 35 million yuan to set up an tourism development JV in Guizhou, with local village committee and individual Huang Dafa