March 2 Wah Seong Corporation Bhd

* Finland unit entered sale and purchase deals on Feb 21 to acquire 3 buildings for EUR 9.1 million and to acquire equipment for EUR 6 million

* Acquisitions are expected to have positive effect on the earnings of WSC group for the financial year ending 31 December 2017