May 2 Wajax Corp

* Wajax reports first quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share c$0.31

* Q1 revenue rose 11.7 percent to c$318.4 million

* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Wajax corp - compared to q4 of 2016, q1 consolidated backlog increased $34.2 million, or 27% due primarily to higher equipment orders

* Wajax corp - anticipates adjusted net earnings in 2017 will increase compared to 2016 adjusted net earnings

* Wajax-Continue to expect most major resource and industrial markets will remain under continued spending constraints, margin pressures for rest of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: