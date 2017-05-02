BRIEF-Home Capital announces agreements to settle OSC, class action matters
* Home capital announces agreements to settle OSC and class action matters
May 2 Wajax Corp
* Wajax reports first quarter results
* Q1 earnings per share c$0.31
* Q1 revenue rose 11.7 percent to c$318.4 million
* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Wajax corp - compared to q4 of 2016, q1 consolidated backlog increased $34.2 million, or 27% due primarily to higher equipment orders
* Wajax corp - anticipates adjusted net earnings in 2017 will increase compared to 2016 adjusted net earnings
* Wajax-Continue to expect most major resource and industrial markets will remain under continued spending constraints, margin pressures for rest of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 14 Qatar's Ministry of Defense said on Wednesday the country signed a deal to buy F-15 fighter jets from the United States for $12 billion.
* China Finance Online reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results