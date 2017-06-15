June 15 Walmart
* Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. Announces cash tender offers for
certain of its outstanding debt securities
* Walmart - each tender offer will expire at 11:59 p.m.,
new york city time, on july 13, 2017
* Walmart - has commenced cash tender offers for up to $2
billion aggregate purchase price of debt securities
* Has commenced cash tender offers for up to eur 500 million
aggregate purchase price of debt securities
* Walmart- expect to record a charge upon completion of
tender offers
