Feb 23 Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc

* Says on February 22, 2017 entered into a term loan credit agreement

* Syndicated credit agreement is a two-tranche unsecured term loan facility, with each tranche in an amount of $2.4 billion

* Aggregate commitments under sumitomo credit agreement are equal to $1.0 billion

* Says aggregate commitments of all lenders under syndicated credit agreement are equal to $4.8 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: