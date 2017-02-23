UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 23 Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc
* Says on February 22, 2017 entered into a term loan credit agreement
* Syndicated credit agreement is a two-tranche unsecured term loan facility, with each tranche in an amount of $2.4 billion
* Aggregate commitments under sumitomo credit agreement are equal to $1.0 billion
* Says aggregate commitments of all lenders under syndicated credit agreement are equal to $4.8 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources