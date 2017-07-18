FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Walker Crips says group FY revenue up 12 percent
July 18, 2017 / 6:40 AM / in a day

BRIEF-Walker Crips says group FY revenue up 12 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Walker Crips Group Plc:

* Fy pretax profit fell 14.8 percent to 800,000 stg

* Fy revenue rose 12 percent to 29.2 million stg

* Final dividend up 1.6 percent to 1.29 penceper share

* Total dividend 1.87 penceper share

* ‍FY discretionary and advisory assets under management increased by 39.1 pct to a high of £3.2 billion (2016: £2.3 billion)​

* Fy ‍non-broking income as a percentage of total income remains steady at 61.7 pct (2016: 61.8 pct)​

* Achieved £5bn AUMA target a year ahead of strategic objective​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

