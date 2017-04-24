April 24 Wallstreet Online AG:

* According to prelims, Q1 revenue is expected to be approx. 975 thousand euros ($1.06 million), an increase of approx. 80% versus previous year

* Q1 ebit is expected to increase by approx. 312 thousand euros to 248 thousand euros (Q1 2016: loss 64 thousand euros)

* Q1 net income after interest and income taxes expected to be of approx. 282 thousand euros (Q1 2016: loss of approx. 2 thousand euros)