BRIEF-Qingdao Holdings International posts FY profit attributable HK$5.967 mln
* FY revenue from continuing operations hk$2.6 million versus hk$2.2 million
June 14 WALLSTREET ONLINE AG:
* CURRENT CEO AND MAJOR SHAREHOLDER ANDRE KOLBINGER TO RETIRE FROM MANAGEMENT BOARD AT NEXT AGM AND TO MOVE TO SUPERVISORY BOARD
* KOLBINGER WILL BECOME A CHAIRMAN OF SUPERVISORY BOARD
* IN THE BOARD, SVEN BOSCHERT AND STEFAN ZMOJDA TO CONTINUE BUSINESS ON THEIR OWN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* FY revenue from continuing operations hk$2.6 million versus hk$2.2 million
June 22 Payment processor Worldpay Group Plc expects to operate in the European Union through its Dutch business after Britain leaves the bloc, a company spokesman said on Thursday. "We expect to retain access to the single market by way of our Dutch business, which is regulated and fully licensed," Worldpay told Reuters in emailed comments.
* Announces petition against CNT Group Limited and Prime Surplus Limited