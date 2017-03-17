BRIEF-Constellation Brands Inc says has purchased Schrader Cellars' iconic wines
* Constellation Brands Inc says has purchased Schrader Cellars' iconic wines
March 17 Wal-mart Stores Inc
* Walmart announces acquisition of ModCloth, a online women’s fashion retailer
* ModCloth team will continue to operate its site and store as a standalone and complementary brand to walmart's other e-commerce sites Source text - bit.ly/2nAuidU Further company coverage:
* Constellation Brands Inc says has purchased Schrader Cellars' iconic wines
NEW YORK, June 16 Jana Partners, the hedge fund that Whole Foods Market Inc Chief Executive John Mackey lambasted as "greedy bastards," stands to make roughly $300 million from the sale of the grocery chain to Amazon.com Inc .
June 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday: