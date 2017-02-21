UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 21 Wal-mart Stores Inc:
* Walmart raises annual dividend to $2.04 per share, marking 44th consecutive year of dividend increases
* Walmart raises annual dividend to $2.04 per share, marking 44th consecutive year of dividend increases
* Walmart says new annual dividend is an increase of 2 percent from $2.00 per share paid for last fiscal year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources