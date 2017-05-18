UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
May 18 Walmart Stores Inc:
* Q1 earnings per share $1.00
* Q1 total revenue $117.54 billion versus $115.90 billion
* Q1 net sales $116.53 billion versus $114.99 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.96, revenue view $117.74 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 e-commerce growth at Walmart U.S. was strong as sales and GMV increased 63% and 69%, respectively
* Excluding currency, Q1 total revenue was $118.8 billion, an increase of 2.5 percent
* Sees Q2 earnings per share $1.00 to $1.08
* Sees Walmart U.S. comp sales for the 13-week period ending July 28, 2017 (ex. fuel) up 1.5% to 2.0%
* Sees Sam's Club comp sales (ex. fuel) for the 13-week period ending July 28, 2017 up 1% to 1.5%
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text: bit.ly/2rud8zN Further company coverage:
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources