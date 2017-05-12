BRIEF-Immune receives NASDAQ compliance letter
* Immune receives nasdaq compliance letter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 12 Walnut Place:
* Walnut Place says discovered that some of its systems had been infected with ransomware
* Walnut place- based on walnut place's investigation to date, there is no evidence that any sensitive data was taken from affected systems
* Walnut place - investigation revealed that ransomware began affecting systems on or around January 25, 2017 and was remediated on February 2, 2017
* Walnut place - on march 13, LCS-WP llc d/b/a walnut place leadership discovered some systems had been infected with ransomware, a malware that encrypts files
* Walnut place says there is currently no evidence of any actual or attempted misuse of information as a result of this incident Source text for Eikon:
* Immune receives nasdaq compliance letter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* 22Nw fund lp - transmitted a letter to board of infusystem holdings inc. To acquire all outstanding shares of infu for $2.00 per share
* Vbi vaccines reports positive outcome from phase iii pre-ind discussions with the fda for hepatitis b vaccine, sci-b-vac(tm)