UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 23 Walt Disney Co :
* Robert Iger would remain employed with company and serve as chairman and chief executive officer from June 30, 2018 to July 2, 2019
* If Iger remains in employment until July 2, 2019, he will get cash bonus of $5 million in addition to award for fiscal 2019
* Amendment provides that Iger’s annual compensation for extended employment period to be determined on same basis as fiscal 2016 - SEC filing
* Says following termination of his employment at expiration date, Iger will serve as consultant for three years following expiration date
* CEO Iger's annual salary remains unchanged
* In consideration of consulting services, Iger will receive quarterly fee of $500,000 for each first 8 quarters during consulting period
* In consideration of consulting services, Iger will receive quarterly fee of $250,000 for each of last four quarters of consulting period
* Terms of equity grants made to Iger for fiscal 2019 to be on same terms & conditions as would have applied to grants made in fiscal 2018 Source text - bit.ly/2mwc3Jn Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources