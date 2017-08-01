BRIEF-Walter Investment Management Corp announces agreement on deleveraging transactions - enters into restructuring support agreement with certain lenders, and announces waivers from certain lenders and noteholders

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Walter Investment Management Corp

* Walter Investment Management Corp. announces agreement on deleveraging transactions - enters into restructuring support agreement with certain lenders, and announces waivers from certain lenders and noteholders

* Walter Investment Management-terms of proposed financial restructuring will include extension of credit agreement's maturity until June 2022​

* Walter Investment Management-‍on July 31, consenting term lenders entered waiver pursuant to which they waived certain events of default under agreement​

* Walter Investment Management-intends to use good faith efforts to negotiate over next 30 days RSA with holders of a sufficient holding of senior notes​