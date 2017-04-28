April 28 Wanda Cinema Line Co Ltd:

* Sees net profit for H1 2017 could rise up to 20 percent, or to be 804.7 million yuan to 965.7 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (804.7 million yuan)

* Comments that increased sales of new business is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/MepehH

