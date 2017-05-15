UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 15 Wanda Cinema Line Co Ltd
* Says it signs framework agreement to invest 300 million yuan ($43.51 million) for 1.9 percent stake in Bona Film Group
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2rha9dC
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8949 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources