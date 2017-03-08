UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 8 Wanda Cinema Line Co Ltd
* Says Feb box office revenue at 870 million yuan ($125.98 million) , Jan-Feb box office revenue up 7.5 percent y/y at 1.7 billion yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2mhSVf8
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9061 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources