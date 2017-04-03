April 3 Wanda Hotel Development Co Ltd :

* Disposal of madrid property project

* Wanda europe and purchaser agreed in writing on 31 march 2017 to extend date of completion to 1 June 2017

* Updates on sale of all issued shares in Wanda Madrid Development, S.L.U. by group to Baraka Global Invest, S.L.U.