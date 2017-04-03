BRIEF-Warburg Pincus to buy 43 pct stake in Tata Technologies for $360 mln
* Committee of board approved partial divestment of stake held by company in Tata Technologies Limited, a subsidiary of company
April 3 Wanda Hotel Development Co Ltd :
* Disposal of madrid property project
* Wanda europe and purchaser agreed in writing on 31 march 2017 to extend date of completion to 1 June 2017
* Updates on sale of all issued shares in Wanda Madrid Development, S.L.U. by group to Baraka Global Invest, S.L.U. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Coriant announces strategic investment by funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management
* TUI COMPLETES SALE OF TRAVELOPIA TO KKR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)