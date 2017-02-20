Feb 20 Wanfu Biotechnology Hunan Agricultural Development Co Ltd

* Says share to resume trading on Feb 21 after its biggest shareholder in deal to sell entire 26.6 percent stake in the company

* Says transaction involves 1.1 billion yuan ($159.95 million), equivalent to 31.84 yuan per share for 35.6 million shares in Wanfu Biotechnology

* Says Joyvio Group become company's controlling shareholder after transaction, Legend Holdings Corp becomes the owner

