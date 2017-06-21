BRIEF-Sanlam says disposal of enterprise group investments
* Parties therefore agreed for sem to exit from enterprise group, but with Sanlam able to continue participating in Ghana
June 21 Wang On Group Limited
* Board has recommended payment of a final dividend of hk0.5 cent per ordinary share for year ended 31 march 2017
* fy profit attributable to owners of parent hk$423.7 million versus hk$449.1 million
* Fy revenue hk$869.4 million, down 5.2 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Parties therefore agreed for sem to exit from enterprise group, but with Sanlam able to continue participating in Ghana
* Announcement of final results for the year ended 31 March 2017
LONDON, June 23 Britain's Serious Fraud Office (SFO) has found no evidence of criminality in its investigation into how the Bank of England (BoE) pumped liquidity into the financial system to support banks during the financial crisis, it said on Friday.