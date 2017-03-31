March 31Wangfujing Group Co Ltd :

* Says it signed cooperate agreement with a Henan-based e-commerce firm and Beijing-based media firm on convenient store business

* It will invest 20 million yuan to set up a Beijing-based trading JV with the two partners

* The JV will be capitalized at 50 million yuan and the company will hold 40 percent stake in the JV after transaction

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/X9E1yD

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)