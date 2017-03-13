BRIEF-Perficient Inc sees Q2 GAAP earnings per share to be in range of $0.05 to $0.07
March 13 Wangsu Science & Technology Co Ltd
* Says 2016 net profit up 50.41 percent y/y at 1.25 billion yuan ($180.93 million)
* Says it expects Q1 net profit flat to fall 30 percent y/y to 169.2-241.7 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2miRax8; bit.ly/2mBMzaF
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9087 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Orbcomm Inc - issued and sold to Inthinc Holdings, Llc,1.6 million shares of co's common at a purchase price of $9.66 per share - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2twLtyO Further company coverage:
* WOW! announces commitments for $2.28 billion of new term loans