April 16 Wanxiang Qianchao Co Ltd

* Says it aims to raise up to 7.5 billion yuan ($1.09 billion) via share placement to fund projects, repay debts and replenish capital

* Says trading in shares to resume on April 17

Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/2pmaSgf; bit.ly/2p7Jsez

($1 = 6.8835 Chinese yuan renminbi)