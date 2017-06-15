June 15 Tata Motors Ltd:

* Committee of board approved partial divestment of stake held by company in Tata Technologies Limited, a subsidiary of company

* Says Warburg Pincus to invest $360 million to buy a stake in Tata Technologies Ltd from Tata Motors and Tata Capital

* Post transaction, Tata Motors, affiliates of Tata Group will continue to retain significant minority interest of about 43 pct in Tata Technologies

* Says Warburg Pincus to invest $360 million for about 43 percent equity stake in Tata Technologies Ltd

