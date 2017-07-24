BRIEF-Warehouse Group Limited updates on sale of financial services business

1 Min Read
July 24 (Reuters) - Warehouse Group Ltd
* The warehouse group limited - sale of financial services business
* Approved conditional sale of its financial services business, warehouse group financial services, to finance now, a subsidiary of SBS Bank
* Sale's purchase price of $18m expected to result in a non-cash impairment of software assets of about $16m in FY17 financial results
* Sale does not include Diners Club New Zealand
* All figures in nz$