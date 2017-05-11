May 12 Warehouse Group Ltd:

* Same store sales for 'The Warehouse' increased 2.7 percent in quarter

* Group retail sales for Q3 ending April 30th of $683.5m, up $11.3m

* Says group sales for Q3 of $683.5 million, up 1.7% on same quarter last year

* Q3 sales results are in-line with expectations and consequently our full year profit guidance remains unchanged

* All figures in NZ$