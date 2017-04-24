UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 24 Warimpex Finanz Und Beteiligungs AG
* FY EBITDA declined by 27 per cent from eur 29.3 million in 2015 to eur 21.5 million
* FY EBIT went from negative eur -9.9 million to positive eur 25.7 million
* FY consolidated revenue remained unchanged at roughly eur 62 million
* FY financial result including joint ventures improved as a result of positive exchange rate changes and a better financing structure, going from eur -31.9 million to eur -1.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources