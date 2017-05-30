UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 30 Warimpex Finanz Und Beteiligungs AG
* Says profit for Q1 improved from negative eur 0.5 million in 2016 to plus eur 4.7 million in 2017
* Contract for sale of part of hotel portfolio to u city signed
* Says U City transaction covers eight hotel holdings, representing property value of roughly eur 180 million
* Says will use positive profit contribution from this transaction to bolster its capital structure and for new development projects
* Says it is also expected to increase equity ratio to around 25 per cent
* Says objective for 2017 financial year is to carry positive momentum from first three months forwardSource text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources