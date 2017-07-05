July 5 Warisan Tc Holdings Bhd:

* Mayflower holidays entered into a joint venture agreement with agile quick services

* Joint venture to undertake and pursue business of providing multiple travel products and services via electronic platform

* JV co will have share capital of 2.5 million rgt

* Investment not expected to have material effect on earnings of group for FY ending 31 Dec 2017