May 8 (Reuters) -

* Warren Buffett says I don't think Trump has had that much of an effect on the economy - CNBC

* Warren Buffett says my income tax was less than $4 million for the year - CNBC

* Warren Buffett says one take away from GOP health care bill is that we're going to 'cut the hell out of income taxes' for rich - CNBC

* Warren Buffett on tax reform says we have to see how it is constructed- CNBC

* Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Charlie Munger on CNBC says it is hard to find deals these days