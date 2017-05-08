May 8 Berkshire Hathaway Inc

* Berkshire Hathaway ceo Warren Buffett on CNBC says I should have had better insights into Google

* Berkshire Hathaway's Warren Buffett on CNBC says Google has aspects of a natural monopoly

* Berkshire's Warren Buffett on CNBC says it's amazing where Apple is at with consumers

* Warren Buffett on CNBC says it is very easy to see where Apple is at any time

* Warren Buffett on CNBC says Apple shares were "much more reasonable" when we bought them

* Warren Buffett on CNBC: Apple iphone is not very sensitive to price changes

* Warren Buffett on CNBC says IBM's Watson not growing as fast as anticipated

* Warren Buffett on CNBC says sale of IBM shares unrelated to Geico-Watson tie

* Warren Buffett on CNBC says was not waiting for the French elections result

* Warren Buffett on CNBC says French election is not a factor for us

* Warren Buffett on CNBC says never made a trade based on GDP numbers

* Warren Buffett on CNBC says housing market is getting better

* Warren Buffett on CNBC says housing market will continue to get better

* Warren Buffett on CNBC says "homebuilding will be the best sector this year, in my view"

* Warren Buffett on CNBC says the economy is getting better

* Warren Buffett on CNBC says slowdown in oil & gas effected a lot of sectors

* Warren Buffett on CNBC says the U.S. Credit card market better than expected

* Warren Buffett on CNBC 3G Capital is just following the standard capitalist practise

* Warren Buffett on job cuts says Coca-Cola is doing the right thing - CNBC