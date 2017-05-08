May 8 (Reuters) -

* Warren Buffett on United Airlines incident says it was a mistake - CNBC

* Warren Buffett says United Airlines made a mistake in the initial response - CNBC

* Warren Buffett says the United Airlines incident has not changed investment decision - CNBC

* Warren Buffett says percentage of seat occupancy is the most important factor for the airlines - CNBC

* Warren Buffett says past U.S. Air investment "really dumb on my part"; knew it was "dumb" before ink dried - CNBC

* Warren Buffett says you have a pilot shortage in the airline industry - CNBC

* Warren Buffett says Wells Fargo incentivized the wrong thing - CNBC

* Warren Buffett says there should be people looking at customrer complaints more carefully - CNBC

* Warren Buffett says Wells Fargo's reputation has been hurt, earning potential has not been hurt materially - CNBC

* Warren Buffett says no idea what stocks do in the short term - CNBC

* Warren Buffett says "Jeff Bezos is shaking up the whole retail world, I take my hat off to him" - CNBC

* Warren Buffett says looking at deals north of $5 billion - CNBC

* Warren Buffett says the most important item in stock valuation over time is interest rates - CNBC

* Warren Buffett says stocks a bargain if you think rates stay low - CNBC

* Warren Buffett says didn't think rates would stay low so long - CNBC

* Warren Buffett says anybody who prefers bonds to stocks is making a big mistakes - CNBC