BRIEF-Adesto Technologies Corp announces proposed public offering of common stock
April 13 Warrior Met Coal Inc:
* Warrior Met Coal announces pricing of its initial public offering
* Says initial public offering of 16.7 million common shares priced at $19.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Athenex Inc shares open at $12.00 in debut on The NASDAQ versus IPO price of $11.00 per share
* Announces pricing of underwritten public offering of American Depositary Shares