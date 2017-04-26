April 26 Washington Real Estate Investment Trust
:
* Washington Real Estate Investment Trust announces first
quarter financial and operating results and quarterly dividend
* Q1 core FFO per share $0.44
* Q1 FFO per share $0.43
* Washington Real Estate Investment Trust sees 2017
same-store noi growth remains projected to range from 4.75 pct
to 5.25 pct
* Washington sees 2017 same-store office noi growth is now
raised to range from 7.25 pct to 7.75 pct from a previous range
of 7.0 pct to 7.5 pct
* Q1 FFO per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Washington - same-store portfolio ending occupancy for q1
of 2017 was 93.7 pct, compared to 90.5 pct at march 31, 2016
* Washington - same-store portfolio noi for q1 increased by
10.4 pct, compared to corresponding prior year period
* Washington REIT- reaffirming its recently increased
guidance that raised bottom and top ends of 2017 core ffo
guidance range by 2 cents to $1.76 to $1.84
* Fy2017 FFO per share view $1.80 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
