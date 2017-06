June 16 WASKO SA

* ITS OFFER CHOSEN AS MOST FAVORABLE BY ‍ECKLEY INVESTMENTS SP. Z O.O.​

* ITS OFFER CHOSEN AS MOST FAVORABLE BY‍​ ‍GLADMAR INVESTMENTS SP. Z O.O.​

* ITS OFFER CHOSEN AS MOST FAVORABLE BY‍​ ‍NASHFORD INVESTMENTS SP. Z O.O.​

* ITS OFFER CHOSEN AS MOST FAVORABLE BY‍​ ‍RODMER INVESTMENTS SP. Z O.O.​

* SAYS OFFERS ARE FOR COMPREHENSIVE IMPLEMENTATION OF FTTH FIBER OPTIC BROADBAND IN GPON TECHNOLOGY

* DEALS ARE PLANNED TO BE SIGNED UNTIL​ JUNE 30, 2017

* TOTAL VALUE OF BIDS SELECTED AS MOST FAVORABLE IS PLN 107.4 MILLION NET ​‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)