BRIEF-Pros Holdings Inc announces private offering of $106.25 million of convertible senior notes
* Pros announces private offering of $106.25 million of convertible senior notes due 2047
Feb 21 Waste Connections Inc
* Waste Connections reports fourth quarter results and provides 2017 outlook
* Qtrly revenue of $1.049 billion
* Qtrly net income attributable to waste connections of $85.6 million, or $0.49 per share
* Qtrly adjusted net income attributable to waste connections of $0.68 per share
* Expects FY17 revenue of approximately $4.45 billion, excluding additional divestitures and acquisitions
* Expects more than 15 pct YOY growth in Fy17 adjusted free cash flow per share
* FY2017 revenue view $4.39 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue view $1.04 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BENGALURU, June 16 Gold on Friday held steady near a three-week low hit in the previous session on a firmer dollar and strong U.S. economic data, and was headed for a second straight weekly fall. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was nearly flat at $1,254 per ounce by 0106 GMT. It hit its weakest since May 24 at $1,251.18 on Thursday. The metal has fallen nearly 1 percent so far this week. * U.S. gold futures for August delivery rose 0.1 percent,
* Elliott says supports new BHP chair and new direction for BHP