March 15 Biffa Plc:
* Maiden full year results to be in line with expectations
* Underlying trading is consistent with our expectations at
time of half year results in November
* Continues to make good progress in implementing its
strategy to deliver revenue growth and margin expansion
* Underlying EBITDA and underlying operating profit are
anticipated to be in line with our expectations for full year
* Net debt at year end is anticipated to be in line with our
expectations
* Biffa remains well positioned to grow both organically and
through acquisition
