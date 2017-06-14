BRIEF-Wiley raises quarterly cash dividend for 24th consecutive year
* Wiley raises quarterly cash dividend for 24th consecutive year
June 14 Watchstone Group Plc:
* Served with high court proceedings issued by SGH for breach of warranty and/or fraudulent misrepresentation
* The high court proceedings issued by SGH was for a total amount of up to 637 mln pounds plus interest in damages
* YL Ventures - Expansion of leadership team with additions of Andy Ellis, Chief Security Officer of Akamai Technologies, Amichai Shulman, Chief Technology Officer of Imperva, Inc
June 22 China Electronics Corporation Holdings Co Ltd :