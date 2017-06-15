BRIEF-Malaysia's AirAsia says orders 14 additional A320ceo
* Group ceo says need to find more aircraft to expand our regional reach, actively sourcing from leasing market Further company coverage: (Reporting By Kuala Lumpur newsroom)
June 15 Waters Corp:
* Signs agreement with Andrews Alliance to co-market new semi-automated sample preparation approach for protein therapeutics, glycosylation profiling Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Group ceo says need to find more aircraft to expand our regional reach, actively sourcing from leasing market Further company coverage: (Reporting By Kuala Lumpur newsroom)
* Farfetch will integrate JD payment, microcredit features (Adds comments, deal details and background)
PARIS, June 22 Airbus has seen its rival Boeing grab most of the headlines at the Paris Airshow this week, but it could turn to AirAsia - one of its largest customers - to narrow the gap after the launch of a new Boeing plane, industry sources said.