UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 27 Wattle Health Australia Ltd :
* WHA signs distribution agreement with Malaysian distributor
* Wattle Health Australia signs exclusive distribution agreement with Abby Healthcare
* Agreement will result in WHA supplying once approved, malaysian government accredited WHA goldcare+ infant formula Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources