FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a day
BRIEF-Wattle Health Australia signs HOA with organic dairy farmers of Australia
#Brexit
#Economy
#Trump
#Health
#Science
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Sunshine lifts UK retail sales
Economy
Sunshine lifts UK retail sales
Axes show humans in Australia 18,000 years earlier than thought
Science
Axes show humans in Australia 18,000 years earlier than thought
Lifestyle changes could cut dementia cases by a third
Health
Lifestyle changes could cut dementia cases by a third
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
July 19, 2017 / 1:17 AM / in a day

BRIEF-Wattle Health Australia signs HOA with organic dairy farmers of Australia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Wattle Health Australia Ltd

* Asx alert-wha signs hoa with organic dairy farmers of australia-wha.ax

* Entered into a non-binding heads of agreement with organic dairy farmers of australia , mason ventures ltd and niche dairy

* Agreement to undertake commercial due diligence for establishment of a jv for production of dried organic powdered milk

* Will acquire a 2.5% equity interest in a proposed joint venture

* Construction of facility is anticipated to be between $25- $30 million and will be funded by way of a loan to JV by mason ventures Source text for Eikon: [nASXT2SY4 Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.