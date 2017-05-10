May 10 Wave Life Sciences Ltd
* Wave Life Sciences reports first quarter 2017 financial
results and provides business update
* Wave Life Sciences Ltd - two HD programs and DMD program
remain on track to enter clinic in 2017
* Wave Life SciencesLtd - will announce our next three
pipeline candidates later this year
* Wave Life Sciences Ltd - is on track to deliver six
development programs by end of 2018
* Wave Life Sciences Ltd - research and development expenses
were $14.7 million for Q1 of 2017 as compared to $4.7 million
for same period in 2016
* Wave Life Sciences - expects cash, cash equivalents
available as of March 31, 2017 will be sufficient to fund
operating expenses and capital expenditure into mid-2019
* Wave Life Sciences Ltd - had cash and cash equivalents
totaling $129.5 million as compared to $150.3 million as of
december 31, 2016
* Wave Life Sciences Ltd qtrly revenue $676,000
* Wave Life Sciences Ltd qtrly net loss per share $0.89
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.77, revenue view $645000.00
