March 16 Wave Life Sciences Ltd
* Wave Life Sciences reports fourth quarter and full-year
2016 financial results and provides business update
* Wave ended 2016 with $150.3 million in cash and cash
equivalents compared to $161.2 million as of December 31, 2015
* Expects capital resources available as of Dec. 31, 2016
will fund operating expenses and capital expenditure
requirements into 2019
* Says both WVE-120101 and WVE-120102 are expected to enter
clinical trials in mid-2017
* Is on track to deliver six development programs by end of
2018
* Reported a net loss of $18.5 million in Q4 of 2016
compared to $7.1 million in Q4 of 2015
