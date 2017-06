May 31 WAVESTONE SA:

* FY OPERATING INCOME EUR 35.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 23.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET INCOME GROUP SHARE EUR 20.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 13.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* EXCLUDING ANY NEW ACQUISITIONS, WAVESTONE IS TARGETING REVENUE OF OVER €350M AND A DOUBLE-DIGIT EBIT MARGIN IN FISCAL 2017/18

* FIRM HAS ALSO CONFIRMED ITS 2021 OBJECTIVES: GENERATE REVENUE OF €500M FOR AN EBIT MARGIN OF 15%; MARK UP REVENUE OF €100M ABROAD