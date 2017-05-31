UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 31WBF Resort Okinawa Co Ltd
* Says it took out a loan of 470 million yen from Koza Shinkin Bank to fund the establishment of new stores, on May 29
* Loan with term of 35 years
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/6wVHdf
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources